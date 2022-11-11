‘We should have put up a fight’: Indian fans reflect on ‘crushing’ T20 semi-final defeat

An evening that begun with thunderous applause for many fans ended in disappointed silence as India crashed out of the T20 World Cup at the hands of England in a one-sided clash in Adelaide.

adelaide4.jpg
Highlights
  • The semi-final match between India and England was expected to be a tight tussle
  • Indian cricket fans thronged to Adelaide Oval in huge numbers to support their team only to leave broken hearted
  • The electric pre-match mood was dampened by India's crushing defeat
A sea of Indian supporters descended on the Adelaide Oval for Thursday night's semi-final with England, bringing tremendous noise and colour to the spectacle.

Fans from both sides were hoping and expecting it would be a tightly fought match.
However, the mood for one set of fans was to flip 180 degrees by the end of the match.

Advertisement
A crowd of more than 40,000 was on hand to see England defeat India by 10 wickets.
Many Indian fans could be seen walking out of the stadium in silence, reflecting on their team's crushing loss.
Raghav Kumar, an Indian fan who travelled all the way from Melbourne to watch the match, said, "I could not believe that the Indian team was not able to secure even one wicket.

"They should have at least put up a fight against England.”

Another dejected fan, Anshula Gupta, said, “We thought India was inching towards victory and that we would clinch the World Cup, but we were shown otherwise today.

"The Indian team needs to work on its openers and also revisit its balling strategy."
bhavik.JPG
Bhavik Mangla (right) joined thousands of Indian cricket fans to watch India face England in the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final held in Adelaide Credit: Monica Sharma
Many Indian fans who entered the stadium hailing their favourite stars were to leave the stadium early once elimination became inevitable.

On the other hand, England supporters could be seen dancing their way out of the ground.

One such supporter, Craig Drabsch, said, "England played really well and it was a delight to watch them.
adelaide2.jpg
Craig Drabsch (left) looked forward to an 'intense match' between India and England though he went to support England at the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final. Credit: Monica Sharma.
"We were looking forward to an intense match, but ended up being an easy win for England as the batting by Alex Hales was amazing."

For many Indian fans, the pain of defeat will linger.

Bhavik Mangla, a university student who missed his evening examination preparation to attend, was devastated.
I left the match early as I could not stand to see my favourite team lose that easily without even trying their best. England played very well and that is what is expected in the semi-finals.
Bhavik Mangla
Another fan, Aarti Walia, was all prepared to go to Melbourne from Adelaide to watch the final.

“I was so excited that I would watch history in the making with the hope of an India-Pakistan final, but now all plans are shelved. Purchasing match tickets and travel tickets to Melbourne was a waste of money.”
aarti w.JPG
Aarti Walia (centre) attended the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final match between India and England at the Adelaide Oval with her family. Credit: Supplied/Aarti Walia
Like Aarti, many other fans said they had bought tickets in anticipation of an India-Pakistan final.

However, many are now looking to offload those tickets, saying India's semi-final defeat has taken the shine off their previous spectacular wins.

After the match, while many Indian fans gave credit to England for their winning performance, some said they would now root for Pakistan in the final.
LISTEN TO
english_colours_of_cricket_ep2_AoC-update_publish.mp3 image

How are South Asian migrants changing the face of Australian Cricket?

SBS English

21/08/202226:19

LISTEN TO
Colours of Cricket ep4_publish.mp3 image

A new world order: How the Indian subcontinent is changing cricket's balance of power

SBS English

05/09/202230:44
LISTEN TO
english_colours_of _cricket_ep5_publish.mp3 image

South Asian Fans: Changing the sound and spirit of cricket in Australia

SBS English

11/09/202226:14
Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Facebook 
and
Twitter.

Share
3 min read
Published 11 November 2022 at 4:06pm, updated 30 minutes ago at 4:29pm
By Monica Sharma
Source: SBS