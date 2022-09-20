Victorian Premier praises Indian community for being 'incredibly generous'

Highlights Skilled labour shortage is one of the state's challenges, according to the Victorian Premier.

"I have been a strong advocate of a bigger Victoria and more generous Victoria... We should be welcoming more and more people from India and other parts of the world," says Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews.

Tim Pallas, the state's treasurer, said over 37,000 international students have returned to Victoria since the borders were reopened.

The media interaction, which was the first event of its kind since the pandemic hit, came two months out from the state elections.





"The relation between Victoria and India is very strong but it can be even stronger... and that is why so much of our effort is focused on that," the state premier said.





Mr Andrews said he was planning to visit India again next year, if re-elected as premier.



Indian media interaction with Victorian Premier Dan Andrews "We have an opportunity to do that do build on that very important partnership," he said, adding that "the Indian community plays a critical role in the state's future due to its size as well as its values of family, faith and hard work."



It is a community (Indian) that is incredibly generous... the community shares its culture and traditions with the broader community, makes our multiculturalism work and that is very special thing and deeply impressive thing. Dan Andrews

Mr Andrews responded to a media inquiry about the ongoing labour shortage in the state by saying that he has been asking the federal government regularly about the issue.





"We've got to do better in getting those visas processed fast so that we can get people in. It's no good for people waiting for years, it does not make any sense," Mr Andrews commented.





The number of permanent migrants to be admitted this year was increased to 195,000 by the federal government, and Mr Andrews expressed his desire to see it increase even more in the future.



"We need more Indian students and skilled migrants... we will keep pushing the federal government to process (visas) faster," he said.





The premier also highlighted the importance of Indian students in light of the decline of Chinese students caused by the pandemic.



Dan Andrews "We have been sitting down with international students and listening to them... So we are seeing a good trend and numbers are building again but I think we have to acknowledge that it's a very competitive market and you can go to Canada, US and lots of other markets," he said.





"And we want more students to return," he added.





Mr Andrews further announced that three initiatives - $250 off on power bills, 25 per cent off on city vouchers and free kinder for kids three to four years old - were still available to help Victorians with the cost of living.





The meeting was also attended by several Labour party candidates including Lauren Kathage, Steve McGhie and Mathew Hilakari who will be running for state elections in November 2022.

