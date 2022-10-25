Victorian Premier lights Diyas at first state Diwali reception

The first ever state reception organised by the Premier's department for Diwali comes just before state elections due on 26 November.





Among the attendees were Indian Consul General of Melbourne Dr Sushil Kumar, the state's Multicultural Affairs Minister Ros Spence, the Victorian Multicultural Commissioner Vivienne Nguyen and members of the Indian diaspora.



Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews (L) participating in Diwali puja. Credit: SBS Hindi "The triumph of unity over division, the triumph of light over darkness, that's what we come here to celebrate today," the state Premier told the crowd at the Diwali event.





"I thank you for all that you contribute to our multiculturalism, to our diversity to our success as a state," he said.





"We owe you a great debt because that focus on hard work, focus on family and focus on faith coupled with not simply a celebration of culture and heritage but the sharing of that with the broader Victorian community, is special," he said while addressing the crowd.





State Diwali reception in Victoria. Credit: SBS Hindi He further said that his government would be keen to hold similar receptions every year.





"I think this night.. is something we should celebrate each and every year," he announced.





Premier also congratulated the community on India's win over Pakistan at the T20 World Cup, which was held at the MCG on Sunday.



Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews (R). Credit: SBS Hindi "I can't tell you how proud I was to think that with the MCG close to full and the number of people that were there at that colosseum of sport from Indian culture and heritage," he said.





"We perhaps had the biggest Indian gathering outside India," he commented, acknowledging that the Indian community was growing fast annually.





Multicultural Affairs Minister Ros Spence, present on the occasion, said "Diwali is truly a global festival that is celebrated across the globe. It is celebrated by many faith groups in many countries."



Victoria Multicultural Affairs Minister Ros Spence speaking the state Diwali reception on 24 October. Credit: SBS Hindi She said that Diwali festival offered a unique opportunity to learn about Hinduism, Sikhism and Jainism to the wider community.





The event which was packed with Indian dance and music, also saw representatives of the Hindu Council of Australia gift a copy of the Bhagwat Gita to the Premier.



Makrand Bhagwat from Hindu Council of Australia. Credit: SBS Hindi Makrand Bhagwat from Hindu Council of Australia said "the Hindu Holy book was a priceless gift" presented to the Premier on the occasion of Diwali.





Dental professional Gopal Kataria said the event marked the mainstream acceptance of Diwali in Australia.



Dr Gopal Kataria (R) with Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews (L) Credit: Dr Gopal Kataria "But I am eagerly waiting to see the day when Diwali is declared a public holiday," Dr Kataria said.



