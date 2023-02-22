Win a double pass for comedian-actor Sunil Grover's live show

Indian actor and comedian Sunil Grover, famous for his creation and portrayal of several fictional characters, will be coming to Australia for his shows. SBS Hindi and Jalsa Events are giving you the opportunity to win one of 3 double passes to the Sunil Grover comedy night on 04 March in Sydney.

Sunil Grover

Sunil Grover will be performing in Sydney on 4th March 2023. Photo supplied by: Shail on behalf of Jalsa events

To be in the running to win a double pass, all you have to do is answer a simple question.

The question is - Name any famous character played by Sunil Grover.

You can reply by sending an SMS to 042 999 6263. Don't forget to write your name and postal address in the SMS.

You can also send your response by commenting on this post on
SBS Hindi Facebook.


Three lucky winners will be chosen by random selection, and double passes will be sent to them. Valid for people in Sydney, Australia only.

Entries must be received before 10 am, Tuesday 28 February 2023.

Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and
Twitter.


Disclaimer: By participating in the giveaway, you approve of SBS using your entry in any way and in any media (including sharing on social media) and agree that all participants are aware and approve of this use.
Share
1 min read
Published 22 February 2023 at 1:01pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS

Recommended for you

11:06
Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

iskon3.jpg

Third Hindu temple vandalised in Melbourne after India demands swift action

Virus Outbreak India Tourists

Australia issues travel alert for India; warns citizens about changing COVID rules

India: Lockdown In 30 States UTs Of India After Covid-19 Cases Near 500-Mark, Toll Rises To 10

'Hassle-free travel': No RT-PCR test required before travelling to India

08:03
parent1.jpg

Over 140,000 waiting for parent visas as processing time balloons

07:42
MicrosoftTeams-image.png

'Stop pro-Khalistan activities in Australia': Indian High Commissioner

AIRCRAFT STORAGE ALICE SPRINGS COVID-19

Flights sale, travel deals for Australia-bound Indian tourists announced

08:59
Sad female college student holding her head and reading book.

Study warns of suicide risk among international students, seeks prevention programs