Win a double pass for comedian-actor Sunil Grover's live show

To be in the running to win a double pass, all you have to do is answer a simple question.





The question is - Name any famous character played by Sunil Grover.





You can reply by sending an SMS to 042 999 6263. Don't forget to write your name and postal address in the SMS.





You can also send your response by commenting on this post on SBS Hindi Facebook.





Three lucky winners will be chosen by random selection, and double passes will be sent to them. Valid for people in Sydney, Australia only.





Entries must be received before 10 am, Tuesday 28 February 2023.





Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.



