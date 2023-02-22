Win a double pass for comedian-actor Sunil Grover's live show

To be in the running to win a double pass, all you have to do is answer a simple question.
The question is - Name any famous character played by Sunil Grover.
You can reply by sending an SMS to 042 999 6263. Don't forget to write your name and postal address in the SMS.
You can also send your response by commenting on this post on
Three lucky winners will be chosen by random selection, and double passes will be sent to them. Valid for people in Sydney, Australia only.
Entries must be received before 10 am, Tuesday 28 February 2023.
Disclaimer: By participating in the giveaway, you approve of SBS using your entry in any way and in any media (including sharing on social media) and agree that all participants are aware and approve of this use.