Win a double pass to see Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a Hindi action comedy-drama film directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films. It stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal with an ensemble supporting cast.





The story revolves around four brothers, Salman Khan being the eldest, a self-appointed vigilante committed to the cause of keeping society crime-free. He refuses to marry since he believes it may create disharmony in his big family. His younger brothers want him to get married so they come together to find a match for him.





