Win a double pass to see Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

SBS Hindi and Zee Studio are giving you the opportunity to win one of 5 double passes to see Salman Khan's Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is slated to release during Eid on Friday, April 21.

salman.jpg

Indian actor Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan releases on Eid 2023. Credit: Supplied by Zee Studios | Australia, New Zealand & Fiji

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a Hindi action comedy-drama film directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films. It stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu,
Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal with an ensemble supporting cast.

The story revolves around four brothers, Salman Khan being the eldest, a self-appointed vigilante committed to the cause of keeping society crime-free. He refuses to marry since he believes it may create disharmony in his big family. His younger brothers want him to get married so they come together to find a match for him.

To be in the running to win a double pass, all you have to do is answer a simple question

The question is - Can you tell us the name of any other Salman Khan film which was released on Eid?

You can reply by sending an SMS to 042 999 6263. Don't forget to write your postal address in the SMS.

You can also send your response by commenting on this post on
SBS Hindi Facebook.


Five lucky winners will be chosen by random selection, and double passes will be sent to their addresses. Valid for people in Australia only.

Entries must be received before 10 am, Sunday 16 April 2023.

Competition opens: Thursday, April 13th, 2023  17:00 pm AEDT

Competition closes: Sunday, April 16th, 2023 10:00 am AEDT

Competition drawn: Sunday, April 16th, 2023 between 17:00-18:00 pm AEDT

Disclaimer: By participating in the giveaway, you approve of SBS using your entry in any way and in any media (including sharing on social media) and agree that all participants are aware and approve of this use.

2 min read
Published 13 April 2023 5:05pm
Presented by SBS Hindi
Source: SBS

