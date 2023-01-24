Win a double pass to see Shekhar Kapur's 'What's Love Got To Do With It?'

To mark the upcoming release of What's Love Got To Do With it? on Thursday, January 26. SBS Hindi and StudioCanal are giving you the opportunity to win one of 5 double passes to see the movie (valid nationally)

Shazad Latif-Lily James_WHATS LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT_26 Jan 2023 (2).jpg

Shazad Latif and Lily James star in Shekhar Kapur's upcoming release What's love Got To Do With It ? Credit: Supplied by StudioCanal.

From acclaimed filmmaker, director and actor Shekhar Kapur comes UK inter-racial, romantic comedy
WHAT’S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT?


The movie revolves around how to find lasting love in today’s world. For documentary-maker and dating app addict Zoe (Lily James), swiping right has only delivered an endless stream of Mr Wrongs, to her eccentric mother Cath’s (Emma Thompson) dismay. For Zoe’s childhood friend and neighbour Kaz (Shazad Latif), the answer is to follow his parents’ example and opt for an arranged (or “assisted”) marriage to a bright and beautiful bride from Pakistan. As Zoe films his hopeful journey from London to Lahore to marry a stranger, chosen by his parents, she wonders if she might have something to learn from a profoundly different approach to finding love.

 To be in the running to win a double pass, all you have to do is answer a simple question.

The question is - Name the Indian actress who plays the role of Aisha Khan in the movie What's Love Got To Do With It?

You can reply by sending an SMS to 042 999 6263. Don't forget to write your postal address in the SMS.

You can also send your response by commenting on this post on
SBS Hindi Facebook.


Five lucky winners will be chosen by random selection, and double passes will be sent to their addresses. Valid for people in Australia only.

Entries must be received before 10 am, Friday 27 January 2023.

Tune into
SBS Hindi
at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and
Twitter.


Disclaimer: By participating in the giveaway, you approve of SBS using your entry in any way and in any media (including sharing on social media) and agree that all participants are aware and approve of this use.
Share
2 min read
Published 24 January 2023 at 11:54am
Presented by SBS Hindi
Source: SBS

Most popular

Australia issues travel alert for India; warns citizens about changing COVID rules

India-bound travellers offered new destinations, more flights under Qantas-IndiGo partnership

Thousands of applicants waiting for regional Australian visas as processing times swell

क्या गर्भवती और स्तनपान कराने वाली कोविड पॉजिटिव महिलाएं, एंटीवायरल गोलियां ले सकती हैं?

09:02

India report : India out of Men's Hockey World Cup after losing to NZ

07:26

India report : India calls BBC documentary on PM Modi 'propaganda piece'

11:06

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

Police launch probe after Hindu temple in Melbourne defaced with anti-India graffiti