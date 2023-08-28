Win one of four double passes to watch Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming action movie 'Jawan'

Shah Rukh Khan's new film 'Jawan' is said to be a commercial entertainer directed by Atlee Kumar. It is produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment





It tells the story of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in society, in an attempt to get even with his past, driven by a personal vendetta while keeping up to a promise made years ago.





The film stars Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role and features a star-studded cast including Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.





To be in the running to win a double pass, all you have to do is answer a simple question.





The question is - Name the famous Indian actress who makes a special appearance in Jawan.





You can reply by sending an SMS to 042 999 6263. Don't forget to write your postal address in the SMS.





Four lucky winners will be drawn by random selection and double passes will be sent to their addresses. Valid for people in Australia only.





Entries must be received before 4 pm, on Thursday 31 August 2023.





Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter



