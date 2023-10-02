Win one of four double passes to watch 'Thank You For Coming' starring Bhumi Pednekar

Thank You For Coming is an upcoming Hindi movie scheduled to be released on 6 October 2023.







Directed by Karan Boolani the comedy-drama features Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi.





The story is about five best friends who assemble together at a family gathering and navigate the hilarious and heartwarming consequences of their lie. In the process, they discover the true depth of their friendship and love.





