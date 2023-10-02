Win one of four double passes to watch 'Thank You For Coming' starring Bhumi Pednekar

'Thank You For Coming' will hit theatres on 6th October and SBS Hindi and MindBlowing Films have four double passes to giveaway.

bhoomi.JPG

Source: mindblowingfilms.

Thank You For Coming is an upcoming Hindi movie scheduled to be released on 6 October 2023.

Directed by Karan Boolani the comedy-drama features Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi.

The story is about five best friends who assemble together at a family gathering and navigate the hilarious and heartwarming consequences of their lie. In the process, they discover the true depth of their friendship and love.

To be in the running to win a double pass, all you have to do is answer a simple question.

The question is- Which popular male actor makes a special appearance in 'Thank You For Coming?'

You can reply by sending an SMS to 042 999 6263. Don't forget to write your postal address in the SMS.

Four lucky winners will be drawn by random selection and double passes will be sent to their addresses. Valid for people in Australia only.

Entries must be received before 4 pm, on Wednesday 04 October 2023.

Disclaimer: By participating in the giveaway, you approve of SBS using your entry in any way and in any media (including sharing on social media) and agree that all participants are aware and approve of this use.
2 min read
Published 2 October 2023 6:48pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS

