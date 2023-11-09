Win one of four double passes to watch 'Tiger 3' starring Salman Khan

'Tiger 3' will hit theatres this Diwali and SBS Hindi and MindBlowing Films have four double passes to giveaway.

Leke Prabhu Ka Naam - song still.jpeg

Indian actor Salman Khan, featured here with actress Katrina Kaif, is back to reprise his role as super agent Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore in Tiger 3 that is set to release on the big Diwali holiday window this year. Credit: Supplied by: mindblowingfilms and YRF.

'Tiger 3' is releasing Australia wide this Diwali in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film stars Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. It is a sequel to 'Tiger Zinda Hai' ( 2017) .

Framed as a traitor, Salman Khan as Avinash Singh Rathore alias Tiger hunts with vengeance to clear his name in 'Tiger 3'.

To be in the running to win a double pass, all you have to do is answer a simple question.

The question is- Who is the producer of 'Tiger 3'?

You can reply by sending an SMS to 0439 799 767. Don't forget to write your postal address in the SMS.

Four lucky winners will be drawn by random selection and double passes will be sent to their addresses. Valid for people in Australia only.

Entries must be received latest by 10 am AEST on Sunday, 12/11/23.

Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and
Twitter


Disclaimer: By participating in the giveaway, you approve of SBS using your entry in any way and in any media (including sharing on social media) and agree that all participants are aware and approve of this use.
Share
2 min read
Published 9 November 2023 1:39pm
Updated 9 November 2023 1:58pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends

Most popular

vivek (2).jpg

Community raises over $75,000 for Daylesford pub crash victims; police question driver

A woman smiles at the camera along with a man and a girl wearing glasses.

'She was always ready to help others': Community in mourning after Daylesford pub crash

diya lamps lit during diwali celebration with flowers and sweets in background

What is Diwali and how do Australian communities celebrate it?

07:14
INDIA AIR POLLUTION

India report : Top court orders Delhi and neighbouring states to immediately stop crop burning

14:45
abandoned wives

Why is it crucial to swiftly address financial abuse among vulnerable women?

07:42
OPTUS STOCK

Optus network outage affects millions of Australians

07:50
SCG Diw

Sydney Cricket Ground's Diwali festivity includes talks on Australia-India relations

10:32
Artistic Gymnastics World Championships. Antwerp 2023.

From school suspensions to world championships: How the gym became Vedant's 'safe space'