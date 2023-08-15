Your chance to win a double pass for Abhishek Bachchan's new release 'Ghoomer'

SBS Hindi and Mind Blowing Films are giving away four double passes to four lucky winners to watch the new sports drama film 'Ghoomer', releasing in cinemas across Australia on 18th August 2023.

ghoomer.jpg

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher star in R Balki's new sports drama film 'Ghoomer'. Credit: supplied by MindBlowingFilms.

Directed by R Balki, 'Ghoomer' stars Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in lead roles.

The story revolves around Anina, a young woman batting prodigy who loses her right hand in an unfortunate accident on the eve of her international cricketing debut.

An ex-cricketer turned coach enters her life and trains and motivates her to achieve her goal of playing for the Indian cricket team.

The film portrays the rollercoaster journey of the player and her coach and 'Ghoomer' is the new style of bowling that they invent.

To be in the running to win a double pass, all you have to do is answer a simple question.

The question is - Name the senior actress who plays the pivotal role of Anina's grandmother in the film.

You can reply by sending an SMS to 042 999 6263. Don't forget to write your postal address in the SMS.

Four lucky winners will be drawn randomly, and double passes will be sent to their addresses. Valid for people in Australia only.

Entries must be received before 3 PM, on Wednesday 16 August 2023.

Disclaimer: By participating in the giveaway, you approve of SBS using your entry in any way and in any media (including sharing on social media) and agree that all participants are aware and consent to this

SBS Hindi
Published 15 August 2023 3:15pm
Presented by SBS Hindi
Source: SBS

