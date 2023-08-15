Your chance to win a double pass for Abhishek Bachchan's new release 'Ghoomer'

Directed by R Balki, 'Ghoomer' stars Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in lead roles.





The story revolves around Anina, a young woman batting prodigy who loses her right hand in an unfortunate accident on the eve of her international cricketing debut.





An ex-cricketer turned coach enters her life and trains and motivates her to achieve her goal of playing for the Indian cricket team.





The film portrays the rollercoaster journey of the player and her coach and 'Ghoomer' is the new style of bowling that they invent.





