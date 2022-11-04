Your chance to win a double pass for Amitabh Bachchan's new release 'Uunchai'

'Uunchai' is an adventure drama film based on the power of friendship. It is about three men embarking on the journey of a lifetime and leaving their cozy Delhi lives to trek to Everest Base Camp for the sake of a lifelong friendship.





The film, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa, will release in cinemas on 11th November.





To be in the running to win a double pass, all you have to do is answer a simple question.





Advertisement

The question is - Name one of the three actresses in this movie.





You can reply by sending an SMS to 042 999 6263. Don't forget to write your postal address in the SMS.





Two lucky winners will be chosen by random selection, and double passes will be sent to their addresses. Valid for people in Australia only.





Entries must be received before 10 am, Monday 07 November 2022.





Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter .



