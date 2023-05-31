Your chance to win a double pass for Vicky Kaushal's new release 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'

SBS Hindi is giving away four double passes to four lucky winners to watch the new comedy-drama film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', releasing in cinemas on 02 June 2023.

zARA.jpeg
'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' is a comedy-drama film directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

The story is set in the town of Indore (Madhya Pradesh, India), focusing on the lives of a young Indian middle-class couple, Somya Chawla Dubey (coaching teacher) and Kapil Dubey (Yoga instructor).

Despite being deeply in love, they face a difficult phase in their relationship and decide to get a divorce.

The film follows their journey as they navigate the ups and downs of their relationship and the various challenges that come their way.

The film, starring Vicky Kaushal, Sushmita Mukherjee, Rakesh Bedi, Inaamulhaq and Neeraj Sood, will release in cinemas on 02 June 2023.

To be in the running to win a double pass, all you have to do is answer a simple question.

The question is - Name the actress who plays the lead role in this movie.

You can reply by sending an SMS to 042 999 6263. Don't forget to write your postal address in the SMS.

Four lucky winners will be drawn by random selection and double passes will be sent to their addresses. Valid for people in Australia only.

Entries must be received before 10 am, on Thursday 01 June 2023.

Disclaimer: By participating in the giveaway, you approve of SBS using your entry in any way and in any media (including sharing on social media) and agree that all participants are aware and approve of this use.
