10-year-old Indian-Australian makes it to Adelaide's Glenelg District Cricket Club

Adelaide-based young boy Roy Vir Rana is a big fan of Mitchell Starc and Virat Kohli.





"I like Mitchell Starc who is a really really fast bowler and pretty accurate with the swing of the ball and then there is Virat Kohli. He is a really good batsman and I try to have control over the ball when I am batting at times."





The young cricketer plays for Glenelg district's cricket club in Adelaide, the club where notable Australian cricketers and brothers, Ian and Greg Chappell started their careers.





10-year-old Rana hopes to do the same in future.





"My dream is to make it to the Australian Test team one day. My father really inspires me and wants me to become a really good cricketer when I grow up. He has been training me a lot in the past few years."





"If you want to become something when you grow up, be persistent and never give up trying to do, you think you do best", he says.





Rana describes himself as a bowler but also someone who can bat at a lot of times.





"No pressure to study"

Roy's parents say there is no pressure on him to study if he wants to focus on sports.





Parents say they were keen their children played team sports.





"From childhood, we put them in footy. My younger son plays soccer. Team sport is very important for good socialization and for general health and well being. That’s how Roy’s interest developed in cricket", says Roy's mother Deepali Chauhan Rana.





She says studies are important but there is no pressure on Roy.





"If he wants to pursue cricket or footy, we are more than happy for him to do that, alongside studies will come along. However, if he is only focused on cricket we will back him and support him as well."





Rajeshwar Singh Rana tells SBS Hindi that they were very happy when Roy was selected.



