15 years old Pranav Dhanawade bats his way into history

Pranav Dhanawade

Pranav Dhanawade Source: Getty Images

Published 7 January 2016 at 8:21pm
By Pallavi Jain
15-year-old Mumbaikar Pranav Dhanawade has become the only cricketer in the world to score a thousand runs in one innings of any organized match played anywhere in the world! To know more about this unprecedented achievement we spoke to eminent sports journalist Shivendra Kumar Singh.

