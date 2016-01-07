15 years old Pranav Dhanawade bats his way into history

Pranav Dhanawade Source: Getty Images
Published 7 January 2016 at 8:21pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
15-year-old Mumbaikar Pranav Dhanawade has become the only cricketer in the world to score a thousand runs in one innings of any organized match played anywhere in the world! To know more about this unprecedented achievement we spoke to eminent sports journalist Shivendra Kumar Singh.
Published 7 January 2016 at 8:21pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share