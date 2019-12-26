SBS Hindi

2019 - A year of ups and downs in health

SBS Hindi

A New Zealand health official prepares a measles vaccination at a clinic, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Apia, Samoa.

A New Zealand health official prepares a measles vaccination at a clinic, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Apia, Samoa. Source: Newshub via AP

Published 26 December 2019 at 4:42pm
By Allan Lee
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

Doctors found people weren't willing to take their advice this year, despite the lives claimed by the measles epidemic, the spread of polio and the availability of new vaccines for another Ebola outbreak in Africa. We look back at a year that's been both challenging and forward-looking for the health of humanity

