2019 - A year of ups and downs in health

A New Zealand health official prepares a measles vaccination at a clinic, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Apia, Samoa. Source: Newshub via AP
Published 26 December 2019 at 4:42pm
By Allan Lee
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Doctors found people weren't willing to take their advice this year, despite the lives claimed by the measles epidemic, the spread of polio and the availability of new vaccines for another Ebola outbreak in Africa. We look back at a year that's been both challenging and forward-looking for the health of humanity
