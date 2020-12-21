21 December 2020: The great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn

The rare conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn has been already underway for the last few days. Each night, the two planets are appearing closer to each other, and the pair can be seen with the unaided eye.





The next such conjunction will happen in 2080

Speaking to SBS Hindi, Anshu Gupta, a research fellow at the University of NSW, explained about this rare conjunction.





On Monday, December 21, both the planets will be only 0.1 degrees apart.

Millions of miles apart from each other, these planets orbit around the Sun in our solar system.





Jupiter takes 12 years to complete one orbit of the sun, and Saturn takes 30 years. It takes 20 years for both the planets to pass each other.





“Since they are lined up from our point of view, that’s why they will appear as one,” says Ms Gupta.





Everyone is waiting to see the meeting of Jupiter and Saturn in the sky.





These two planets will only be visible for an hour before disappearing below the western horizon. Planet Jupiter and Saturn as seen on 18th Dec 2020 from St Kilda beach, Melbourne. Source: Anita Barar





Is it Christmas Star of 2020





Ms Gupta says that since this is happening close to Christmas, it is also referred to as Christmas star.





She adds that according to Christian lore, a bright star in the sky showed the location of Jesus’s birth.





“Astronomers think, the bright star then could be a great conjunction."





The last time, these planets were so so closely aligned was nearly 400 years ago but were not visible due to sunlight. It was 800 years ago that the alignment of these planets, the great conjunction was seen at night.





“To see the conjunction no matter where you are in the world, you will need to go out in the early evening, and if you’re in the Southern Hemisphere, you will need to look low in the west, and Jupiter will be on the left and Saturn will be on the right at about the 4 o’clock position from Jupiter,” the Perth Observatory states on its website .











