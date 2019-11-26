26/11 Mumbai attacks: Meet the people who escaped the jaws of death

It has been more than a decade since the 2008 Mumbai attacks when a coordinated militant attack at several hotspots in Mumbai, India’s financial capital saw more than 150 dead.





SBS Hindi pays tribute to the brave police officers and innocent citizens who lost their lives and brings you stories of people who escaped the jaws of death that night.





Renowned journalist, editor and writer Mark Manuel narrates his horrific experience as Ajmal Kasab's car drove towards them and Mumbai resident Shabir Beguwalla tells us how providence saved his son and daughter-in-law by the breadth of a hair at the iconic CST station.





Listen to the podcast:





