26/11 Mumbai attacks: Meet the people who escaped the jaws of death

Mumbai attacks

File photo: The Taj Mahal hotel burns during gun battle between Indian military and militants inside the hotel in Mumbai, India. Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/David Guttenfelder

Published 26 November 2019 at 4:47pm, updated 25 November 2020 at 4:45pm
By Kumud Merani
4 days...10 men... 12 coordinated attacks... 174 dead! November 26, 2008, was Mumbai's worst nightmare! Today as we recollect the tragic events of the 26/11 attacks and pay tribute to the brave police officers and innocent citizens who lost their lives, SBS Hindi spoke to people who escaped the jaws of death that night. Renowned Journalist, editor and writer Mark Manuel narrates his horrific experience as Ajmal Kasab's car drove towards them and Mumbai resident Shabir Beguwalla tells us how providence saved his son and daughter in law by the breadth of a hair at the iconic CST station.

It has been more than a decade since the 2008 Mumbai attacks when a coordinated militant attack at several hotspots in Mumbai, India’s financial capital saw more than 150 dead.

SBS Hindi pays tribute to the brave police officers and innocent citizens who lost their lives and brings you stories of people who escaped the jaws of death that night.

Renowned journalist, editor and writer Mark Manuel narrates his horrific experience as Ajmal Kasab's car drove towards them and Mumbai resident Shabir Beguwalla tells us how providence saved his son and daughter-in-law by the breadth of a hair at the iconic CST station.

