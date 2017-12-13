3D printing offers hope for bone cancer patients

Bone with tumour; current implant; new 3D printed, bespoke implant Source: SBS
Published 13 December 2017 at 6:53pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:17am
By Sarah Abo, Amanda Copp
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Quality of life for bone cancer patients is set to improve thanks to 3D printing technology developed by Australian researchers. Rather than face lengthy waits for a prosthetic, surgeons soon hope to operate using a tailor-made implant, that can be created within minutes.
