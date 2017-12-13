SBS Hindi

3D printing offers hope for bone cancer patients

Bone with tumour; current implant; new 3D printed, bespoke implant

Bone with tumour; current implant; new 3D printed, bespoke implant

Published 13 December 2017 at 6:53pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:17am
By Sarah Abo, Amanda Copp
Presented by Anita Barar
Quality of life for bone cancer patients is set to improve thanks to 3D printing technology developed by Australian researchers. Rather than face lengthy waits for a prosthetic, surgeons soon hope to operate using a tailor-made implant, that can be created within minutes.

