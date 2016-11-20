SBS Hindi

457 visa: Government to cut occupations list for skilled migrants

Published 20 November 2016 at 3:41pm, updated 22 November 2016 at 3:55pm
By Harita Mehta
The list of jobs that overseas workers can fill under the 457 visa program is set to be cut by the Australian Government.Immigration Minister Peter Dutton has indicated the Government will cut the list of occupation for which skilled migrant visas are available.

