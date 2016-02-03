5 interesting facts about the Indian horror films

SBS Hindi

Published 3 February 2016 at 1:36pm, updated 3 February 2016 at 4:30pm
By Amit Sarwal
Do you know which was the first Indian horror film?

Remember Mahal, 20 Saal Baad, Do Gaz Zameen ke Neechae, Veerana, Raaz and many more such films that have not only entertained you but have also gained a good response on the Indian box office.

These timeless movies have explored the themes of haunted houses, evil spirits and demonic forces.

We talk to Assistant Professor Mithuraj Dhusiya of Hansraj College at the University of Delhi who has researched extensively on Indian horror cinema.

According to Mithuraaj here are the 5 things that you didn't know about Indian horror films:

1. Indian horror film genre has roots in Indian mythical tales.

2. Ashok Kumar's Mahal (1949) is not the first Indian horror film!

3. As opposed to Hollywood, 90% Indian horror films are about 'dayans' and not 'satan'.

4. Indian horror films worship animals rather than making them look monstorous.

5. Ramsay horror films had the maximum collection in villages and small towns of India.

