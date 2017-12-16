SBS Hindi

50th anniversary of former PM Harold Holt's disappearance

An undated image from the home movies of former prime minister Harold Holt.

An undated image from the home movies of former prime minister Harold Holt. Source: AAP

Published 16 December 2017 at 4:10pm, updated 17 December 2017 at 4:06pm
By Maya Jamieson
Presented by Anita Barar
A low key memorial is scheduled to be held this weekend to mark the 50th anniversary of the disappearance of Harold Holt, Australia's 17th Prime Minister. He went missing while swimming off Cheviot Beach in Melbourne in 1967 and was never seen again. On the anniversary (17th Dec) of his disappearance, his political successors agree there's more to his legacy than his mysterious disappearance.

