$700,000 funding announced for Hindu and Sikh temples in Melbourne

Victoria’s Minister for Suburban Development Marlene Kairouz has announced a $700,000 grant for places of worship for the Indian community in Melbourne’s north-west.





The Victorian Government has allocated $600,000 for a community hall at the Sri Durga Temple at Rockbank and $100,000 for Gurudwara Sahib Temple at Plumpton.





“Our government is committed to fulfilling the needs of multicultural Victorian communities, especially fastest growing South Asian communities,” Ms Kairouz told SBS Hindi .





"Once complete, these investments will provide a dedicated space for Hindu and Sikh Victorians to come together and celebrate their culture and traditions with pride," she said.





Indian community gathers for 'Jagran' at Sri Durga Temple in Melbourne. Source: Facebook





Ms Kairouz praised the community for being self-sustained.





“Indian Australian is the much-sustained community they don’t make many demands. However, they generally come for help for parents’ visa,” Ms Kairouz said.





Holi celebrations at Sri Durga Temple in Melbourne Source: Facebook





The management committee of the Sri Durga Temple has welcomed the announcement and shared the funding will be used to expand the infrastructure of the temple.





“As the Indian Australian population is growing fast we have to improve and expand the present infrastructure to accommodate the community needs,” Gurpreet Verma, Vice-President of Sri Durga Temple told SBS Hindi .





He believes the state government needs to plan for Indian-community specific aged-care centre now.





“Looking at the future needs, Indian Australians will be in acute need of an aged care centre which caters for their religious, linguistic and food needs and the government should work for it,” said Mr Verma.



