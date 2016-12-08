75 years on from the attack on Pearl Harbour

Photograph showing the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbour in Hawaii in 1941. Source: AAP
Published 8 December 2016 at 4:46pm, updated 8 December 2016 at 6:12pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
The United States is marking the 75th anniversary of the surprise Japanese military attack at Hawaii's Pearl Harbour that drew the United States into the Second World War.Tune in for a feature presented by Anita Barar
