800 million underprivileged people to get free food: Narendra Modi

The Indian government will spend INR 90,000 crores, approximately AUD 17.2 bn, on this free ration scheme considered to be one of the biggest welfare schemes of its kind.





Under Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana, 800 million people will be provided with 5 kg wheat, 5 Kg rice, and 1 kg lentils per month till the end of November.





In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested the people of India to follow social distancing and hand hygiene measures to keep coronavirus in check.





"Earlier, we were careful about masks, social distancing, and washing our hands. But now, when we need to be more cautious, increasing carelessness is a cause for concern. People have to become cautious again, especially in containment zone states."





He said, "You all have paid your taxes, that is the reason that the poor and migrants are not hungry. On behalf of the entire nation, I would like to thank all the farmers and the taxpayers."





New Delhi based Rajeev Ranjan, an economist and editor of news portal Nivesh Manthan, told SBS Hindi , “After the return of migrant workers from different parts of the country and not much job opportunity because of lockdown, it is one of the biggest welfare schemes launched by any country.”





“No other country in the world has such a food security scheme. This will take care of food for everybody,” Mr Ranjan claimed.





Mr Modi sighted the rainy season and upcoming festivals as a compelling reason for extending the free grain scheme till November. However, some critics have linked it to the upcoming elections in the eastern state of Bihar, which is most likely at the end of November.





Mr Ranjan says, “This argument is a bit weak as Bihar's population is only 120 million which is almost 15% of total beneficiaries.”





“In my view, 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme is the biggest takeaway from Mr Modi’s announcement as it would benefit thousands of migrant workers and their families who have no fixed home or documents."









