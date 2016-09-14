9/11 Fifteen Years Later...

A file picture dated 15 September 2001 shows smoke continues to rise from the destroyed World Trade Center in New York Source: AAP
Published 14 September 2016 at 11:36am
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It has been 15 years since the 9/11 attacks... How did this attack change the world, how did it impact India and Australia and where do we stand today 15 years down the line? Tune in for more...
Published 14 September 2016 at 11:36am
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share