"A balanced lifestyle key to good health" Dr Issac Mathai

Dr Issac Mathai

Published 29 November 2018 at 12:47pm
By Kumud Merani
Treating patients with a holistic approach is an old historic Indian concept which is spreading worldwide. Treatments should go beyond the physical body, holistic healing is inclusive of various medical branches like Ayurveda, Yoga, Chinese herbal medicines, Unani, acupuncture and others. Dr Issac Mathai who has treated the likes of Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Prince Charles says, "holistic healing treats the body, mind, spirit and also takes into account the environmental, spiritual, nutritional and emotional aspects of a patient." Tune in to hear the details.

