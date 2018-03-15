A band of Indian Australian women artists has come together to showcase their unique talent

Nildhara is President of Australia India Women Entrepreneur Forum which is organising International Women’s Day function on 17th of March from 12noon to 4pm at Vermont Community Centre.





Anshu Amol Adrekar is a new resident of Melbourne who has experience of conducting Art & Craft fairs in Middle-East was given the responsibility to curate this project.





She says, we women can do any job even with minimum resources.





They decided to showcase talented women artists of Indian origin in Melbourne.





Let’s meet this amazing group of artists…





1- Tejashree Dhoble :





I am a paper crafter and owner at Handcrafted Hugs. I love creating unique & personalised cards and tags. I have been doing this as a hobby for the past year and just launched it as my business. I am extremely thankful to AIWEF for the opportunity to exhibit my work at the coming art & craft exhibition.”





2- Anudeepa Kadiresan:





“I'm a new age Tanjore painting artist from Tamilnadu . My vision is to cherish the tradition where I came from. The painting is renowned for its pure gold coverings inlayed with precious gems in it. “





3- Aishwarya Gopalan:





“I am an Artist and a crafter from Tamil Nadu who explores various folk art forms and themes related to Indian traditions on different mediums.”





4- Pranjali Karve:





“I am a portrait artist. Making realistic pencil portraits is my forte. I have been pursuing art since 1998 and the more I do it, the more I love it.”





5- Rashmi Gore:





“I am an artist, architect & yoga teacher from Mumbai. I am very versatile when it comes to art. I run art classes, workshops as well as sell my art & craft products. I teach traditional Indian art forms like Warli, Madhubani etc as well as contemporary art in various mediums right from Portraiture, Still life, landscapes, Doodle art & abstract art forms as well. I want to give the exposure & well as pass on my skills to the younger generation in Melbourne.”





6- Gauri Pendse:





“I am an IKEBANA artist and certified teacher and practitioner of Sogetsu School of Ikebana. (Ikebana is the Japanese art of fresh flower arrangements). I do clay art too. Like Ikebana, Deco clay is also a Japanese art. Deco clay is non - toxic clay that is light weight, smooth and pliable. Out of this material not only flowers but anything can be made like animals, figurines etc.“





7- Pratibha Madan :





“I am a self-taught, freelance artist living in Melbourne for 2 years. I like exploring different techniques and mediums. My traditional folk artworks are reflections of vibrant culture and tradition from India. I also paint abstracts in flow art form and love the infinite possibilities it brings in. My present artworks are an attempt to explore and bring together the traditional and contemporary styles.”





8- Shalini Christodoulou





“I create beautiful ‘Linen Leaf Printed Table Runners’ which are handcrafted by using actual leaves to print on natural linen or a blend of linen-cotton fabric. Her collection is inspired by timeless contemporary botanical designs which come from her passion for gardening.”





And as no story is complete without a man in the group here is someone who believes in real women empowerment.





9- Krishnanand (Krish):



