A brief History of Indian Constitution - Part 2
The Indian Emblem Source: Mellisa Anthony Jones / Wikimedia CC BY 2.0
Published 26 January 2016 at 6:41pm, updated 28 January 2016 at 12:22pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
SBS Hindi's Harita Mehta takes a trip down memory lane to share with us the details of how the Constitution of India came into existence. Tune in to know more about the fascinating history of India's Constitution. Harita Mehta presents Part 2 of this two part series.
