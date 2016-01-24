Tune in to know more about the fascinating history of India's Constitution. Harita Mehta presents Part 1 of this two part series.
A brief history of the Constitution of India
Original text of the Preamble Source: Public Domain
Published 24 January 2016 at 6:31pm, updated 28 January 2016 at 12:25pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
SBS Hindi's Harita Mehta takes a trip down memory lane to share with us the details of how the Constitution of India came into existence.
