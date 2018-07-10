A challenging new thali

Food lovers are all fascinated and talking about Dara Singh thali. This was conceived by Nishant Chawla with the sole purpose of encouraging the feeling of sharing and caring among family and friends when they dine together. “With the increase in social media, often people eating together forget about the pleasant conversation and easy banter that should take place between family or friends dining together,” says Nishant, “So we came up with the idea of having this huge thali which will prompt people to care and share at a table.”





Source: Supplied





So, what is the Dara Singh thali served at Mini Punjab Mumbai? Well, it’s a huge thali with a diameter so large and it’s so heavy that it takes two waiters to bring it to the table, and takes up the entire space on the table. It contains 45 items, starting with entrees and lassi and other mouth-watering delicacies. Mind you says Nishant, “It has to be ordered a day earlier.” Speaking to SBS Hindi he says, Depending on their appetite four to six people can share it, and this gives rise to bonding and talking, one asks for the raita, another wants the curry to be passed to him and so on.





Source: Supplied





The Dara Singh thali is available as a fully vegetarian one or a non-vegetarian thali that also includes vegetarian food. The desserts are served separately! So, can one single person consume the Dara Singh thali we ask Nishant? He chuckles, “That’s the challenge! To date, no single person has been able to consume everything on the mammoth platter. We have challenged anyone who eats everything on the thali single handed need not pay for the thali. Foodies from China, Vietnam and all over the world have come and tried the challenge.” So, did anyone win? “No”, says Nishant Chawla, “Nobody has won so far but the same people keep coming back to try their luck.”



