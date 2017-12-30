SBS Hindi

A few of Bollywood blockbuster and disappointing Films of 2017

Baahubali Photo Call At BFI Southbank In London

BAHUBALI Photo Call: Shobu Yarlagadda, Anushka Shetty, SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravaani attends Baahubali photo call at BFI Southbank on May 02, 2017 in London Source: Terry Scott / Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Published 30 December 2017 at 7:38pm, updated 30 December 2017 at 8:16pm
By Anita Barar
Though 2017 has been a mixed bag for the Hindi film industry but it would go down in history for its extraordinary epic blockbuster Bahubali 2 - The conclusion, which truly was a jaw-dropping piece of skills and inspiration.

As such this year, small independent films scored convincingly over some big budget star-studded films. Finally, small towns and cities stories could find their overdue silver screens.

While many of much hyped films disappointed, this year’s Eid release ‘Tubelight’ was perhaps a biggest disappointment. Salman Khan’s fans wondered. While many were busy brushing off Shahrukh khan, some feared if this Khan too would look in some other directions - may be multi-starrers. 

But Salman now has a reason to smile. 2017 closes on a very high note as for as his film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ is concerned. It is churning money at the box office.

 

Film Poster- Tiger Zinda Hai
Film Poster- Tiger Zinda Hai(Mind Blowing Films) Source: Mind Blowing Films


 

As figures suggest, the film has crossed 200 crores mark in its first week and is second to Bahubali 2- The conclusion for first week collection.

 

Salman Khan and Katrina kaif
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif on the sets of Bigg Boss Season 4. (Photo by Yogen Shah/India Today Group/Getty Images) Source: The India Today Group


 

The film which stole heart and made people to think about a few of the social issues successfully was ‘Toilet – Ek Prem Katha’ And of course Bhumi, the lead actress sealed her presence in Bollywood.

It is interesting to note while ‘Golmal Again’ scored at box office yet many were disappointed too.

As 2017 gave space to thinking filmmakers for their thematic and creative brilliance, we witnessed films like ‘Newton’,  ‘Lipstick under my Burkha, Gurgaon, Anaarkali of Aarah, Mukti Bhawan and many more of such kind.

