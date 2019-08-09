A film about the 'little white lies immigrants tell their parents'

Aayushi, a young Indian woman living in Australia, gets a call from her mother back home while getting ready for work. As they talk, the little white lies Aayushi tells indicate a distance between herself and her family that is more than just physical.





This is the concept of a short film 'Long Distance' by Indian-origin filmmaker Anoop Lokkur.





The film, which is the second short film by Anoop, is being screened at Melbourne International Film Festival.





"The film is based on my personal experiences as an immigrant. It is based upon my conversations with my mother, but many would find it relatable," says Anoop who hails from Bangalore in India.





Sakshi Singh as Aayushi in the short film 'Long Distance' Source: Supplied





Melbourne-based Anoop moved to Australia in 2007 to pursue a Masters degree in International Business. He worked for seven years as a project manager before deciding to follow his heart. Anoop wanted to be a filmmaker, so he completed the Foundations Course in Film and Television and started writing.





"When you move to a new country, and when you are far away from your family, you have that sense of freedom that to a certain extent, you did not have back then at home. So you have the freedom to live the life that you want to live. At the same time, your parents have expectations that you have to fulfil. So it is like walking on a tight rope," Anoop explains.





Sakshi Singh with Anoop Lokkur at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne Source: Supplied





Sakshi Singh, who has played the lead role, could also relate to the story and the character she is playing. A doctor by profession, Sakshi is following her heart to be an actor.





She was born in India and migrated to Australia with her family in 2006. She completed her schooling in Victoria and went on to study Doctor of Medicine(MBBS) from The University of Melbourne. She worked as a doctor in Melbourne while also pursuing her passion for acting alongside. She is currently working as an actor full time.





"This film shows a contrast between the two lives immigrant students live. Sometimes they lie to their parents. This affects their relationships too. Our film discusses this aspect," says Sakshi.





You can listen to this complete conversation, here:





LISTEN TO A film about the 'little white lies immigrants tell their parents' SBS Hindi 09/08/2019 10:16 Play







The film has been screened in many countries before its Australian premiere at Melbourne International Film Festival on August 10.



