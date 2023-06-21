'A healthy life starts from your kitchen' says Ayurveda practitioner on International Day of Yoga

vanita.jpg

Ayurvedic practitioner Vanita Sharma won the Business Woman of the Year at the Annual India Australia Business & Community Awards (IABACA) in 2018.

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

'Unlocking the healing power of Ayurveda starts from the medicine chest of herbs and spices in the kitchen,' says Ayurveda and Yoga practitioner Vanita Sharma. The Melbourne-based entrepreneur is pushing to recognise the traditional Indian medicine system as an 'integrative' not 'alternative' therapy in Australia. In this podcast, she talks about ramping up research and engagement to advance the 'scientific base' of Ayurveda.

Disclaimer: The information given in this interview is of general nature. This information may not be appropriate for your personal circumstances. Contact your health practitioner for clear advice on your situation.

Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Fa
cebook 
and
Twitter.

LISTEN TO
hindi_170623_airquality.mp3 image

Why air quality should be high on our health agenda

SBS Hindi

17/06/202306:58
LISTEN TO
Hindi_310523_Women health awareness .mp3 image

Pushing the conversation forward on women's health and hygiene

SBS Hindi

31/05/202311:58
LISTEN TO
Hindi_yoga2023.mp3 image

Australia talks physical and mental health at 9th international yoga day

SBS Hindi

21/06/202307:37
Share

Recommended for you

08:23
sbs team and digs.jpg

'Inspiring future generations': Australian Sikh Awards for Excellence announced in Sydney

07:37
yg11.jpg

Australia talks physical and mental health at 9th international yoga day

07:23
joel.jpg

From struggling student to manager of $175k portfolio: Mumbai-born Joel Coelho's success story

06:49
Male and female nurse checking senior man's blood pressure on house call

Australian visas 2023: Fast-tracked permanent residency for aged care workers recruited from overseas

09:40
Tully Smith.jpeg

'Future of Australia inextricably connected to India': Tully Smith, CEO Australia India Chamber of Commerce

07:51
Male tourist is standing in airport and looking at aircraft flight through window.

Immigration update: What's changing for temporary visa holders from 1 July?

05:27
teen girl studies with classmates at University stock photo

Australia poised to scrap its 'COVID visa', narrowing options for international students

08:18
ACMI_Goddess_ Power, Glamour, Rebellion_photo by Mark Ashkanasy_3 (1).jpg

Bollywood's tragedy queen Meena Kumari celebrated in Australia

Latest podcast episodes

A split image of a woman next to a nursing home.

SBS Hindi Newsflash 21 June 2023: NSW Police accused of covering up in Clare Nowland taser incident

INDIA INTERNATIONAL YOGA DAY

India report : India celebrates 9th International Yoga Day with great enthusiasm

joel.jpg

From struggling student to manager of $175k portfolio: Mumbai-born Joel Coelho's success story

yg11.jpg

Australia talks physical and mental health at 9th international yoga day