A Hindi film Made in Melbourne: I Do Ishq Only Tumse

I Do Ishq Only Tumse, fondly called ‘IDIOT’ by the team, is a short film in hindi made by the members of the Indian community in Melbourne.





Source: Supplied





The film stars Preeti Daga and Karan Battan, who have previously acted many local productions. “But this time, the film is on a much bigger, grander scale,” claims Sandeep Raj, the Director of the film. “We have shot the film in 4K and the sound is sharper, the props are better. When you see the film on the big screen, you will say that it has great production values.”











The film will be screened on a big screen at RMIT University in Melbourne on Friday evening.











The team is naturally excited. The film is produced by Avyosa Entertainment and Yogita Bhardwaj, the producer of the film says “We plan to hold a screening first in Melbourne and based upon the response we get, we will decide whether to hold another screening or we are also exploring digital platforms.”





The film’s lead starcast has Preeti Daga and Karan Battan, who play the role of a recently married couple, coming to terms with their married life, once the honeymoon phase is over. “Every couple, after first few months, tends to take each other for granted. Communication is taken for granted. This film shows what happens with a couple who give more importance to their egos than love. To learn how they overcome this and find joy in their marriage again, you will have to see the film,” says Karan.











Preeti agrees, “If you are married, you will relate to this film a lot. You will notice several moments of your life on the screen. We have kept the story very real and therefore it’s a special film.”











The film was shot in five days in Melbourne. Preeti adds, “It’s a sincere attempt by all of us to make a good film. It is time that Indian talent in Australia is recognized and encouraged. We have a lot to offer.”









