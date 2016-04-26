A life changing device that can save lives !

19 year old, Tanay Tandon speaks with Anita Barar about his award winning innovative Athelas, which is a blood testing kit designed to diagnose Malaria and other diseases.





Here, Tanay explains how it all works.

















Tanay says that this is especially beneficial in the rural areas and in 3rd world countries, which often have nil or a very limited medical facilities.





Tanay Tandon presenting his paper Source: Mona Tandon











1st year student of Stanford University, California, Tanay says, " … practicing process for blood testing or to analyze blood is expensive and usually takes couple of days to diagnose. That means, a patient has to wait for few days to get the right treatment according to the lab testing result. But with this microscopic lens attachment for Smart-phone, a malaria test takes a little time and cost."





Tanay presenting his paper Source: Mona Tandon





"My grand father was a pathologist in India. I know how medical support is so limited in rural areas. I have heard so many stories from my mum about rural areas of India.", Tanay says.





He further adds, "I want to help them specially for health support"





TiEcon Speaker Youth 2015 Source: Mona Tandon











For his innovative initiative, Tanay also had an opportunity to meet President Obama along with fellow bright minds like him.





Tanay who has already gathered investors interest says that he is constantly working to make it more efficient.















