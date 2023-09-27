'A lifesaving skill': International students urged to join university swim programs

Key Points According to Royal Life Saving, around 279 people lose their lives to drowning in Australia each year.

Around 25 per cent of those deaths are people born overseas.

Several Australian universities offer swimming programs aimed at reducing the risk of international student drownings.

As the Australian summer draws crowds to beaches and waterways, authorities are once again emphasising the potential danger of drowning, with a particular focus on international visitors and students.



What does the research indicate?

Royal Life Saving says its research shows that on average 279 people lose their lives to drowning in Australia each year, and around 25 per cent of those deaths are people born overseas.





"Of those deaths, three to four are international students who drown each year. Our research shows students have most commonly drowned when swimming at the beach or in a river," Stacey Pidgeon from Royal Life Saving told SBS Hindi.



Of the international students who have died from drowning, most have been from India, China, and South Korea. In the past, there were also several Nepalese students who lost their lives in one incident. Stacey Pidgeon, Royal Life Saving

Alcohol is a high-risk factor for drowning among this cohort, along with the lack of swimming skills, she explained.



Danger do not swim sign. (Representative image) Credit: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images "Some people who are new to Australia, including international students, may not have the swimming experience and water safety knowledge needed to enjoy the water safely. Some people may never have been in the water before or could have a fear of water and of drowning," she added.



It is reassuring to see more universities offering swimming and water safety programs to international students. We would encourage students to take up these opportunities wherever possible. Stacey Pidgeon, Royal Life Saving

Initiatives spearheaded by Australian universities

The University of NSW's Learn to Swim Program runs three times per year catering to 270 students. Since its inception in 2018, nearly 1,000 international students have been involved in the program from 46 different countries.



More than 270 people lose their lives due to drowning in Australia every year. Source: AAP / DAVE HUNT/AAPIMAGE "Statistics indicate a significant increase in students' confidence levels from being scared or nervous before the program to feeling confident upon completion," the UNSW's Larissa Baiocchi told SBS Hindi.





"Most of our students continue swimming on a regular basis improving technique and ability. Some have gone on to become swimming teachers themselves or have taken their knowledge back to their communities," she explained.





Similar programs are also run by several other universities including the University of Melbourne and the University of Western Australia (UWA).



A volunteer surf lifesaver looks out at Coogee Beach during a press conference at Coogee Surf Life Saving Club in Sydney, Wednesday, December 28, 2022. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) Source: AAP / DAN HIMBRECHTS/AAPIMAGE The UWA operates an initiative called the Water Awareness Program.





"The program is offered free of charge to international students through our Global Active Lifestyle Passport program," UWA spokesperson Doug Maclaurin said.



Swim to survive

Nimish Ukey, a student hailing from the northern Indian city of Nagpur, participated in swimming initiatives provided by UNSW during his time at the university.



Nimish Ukey says he quickly understood that swimming held significant importance in Australian culture after he migrated from India. Credit: Nimish Ukey Despite his frequent visits to the beach, he was unaware of the existence of rips and lacked knowledge on how to respond if he found himself in a dangerous situation.





"Upon my arrival, it became evident right away that acquiring the skill of swimming held significant importance within Australian culture. With Australia's abundant water surroundings, learning how to swim could potentially be a lifesaving skill," he said.





"These lessons are almost free of cost. Furthermore, if you aspire to enhance your swimming abilities, you have the opportunity to become an instructor, just like me."



Expert's standpoint

UNSW beach safety researcher Professor Rob Brander pointed out that despite free swimming lessons being offered by universities, there is a lack of interest and motivation among international students.



Associate Prof Rob Brander, an expert on beach safety. Credit: Associate Prof Rob Brander He suggests that universities could consider implementing a mandatory water safety presentation for international students, including those on study abroad and exchange programs.





This presentation would educate them about the potential dangers present in Australia's waterways and provide guidance on how to mitigate these risks effectively.





"There are many excellent programs that exist, but it would be useful if a standardised presentation was created, for all universities to access, that can be tailored for local waterway hazards," he said.





Meanwhile, Royal Life Saving emphasises four key safety guidelines for new migrants participating in water activities: never go alone, wear a lifejacket, avoid alcohol, and choose a patrolled beach while staying within the designated red and yellow flag areas when swimming.



