A look at the federal seat of Fairfax

Published 26 May 2016 at 6:56pm, updated 26 May 2016 at 9:47pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
As the Prime Minister traverses the Southern states, it is in the North where Labor are hoping to steal seats and the election. One of those seat is in the electorate of Fairfax on the Sunshine Coast of Queensland. It's been held by embattled businessman-MP Clive Palmer who recently confirmed he won't vie for a seat in the federal Senate

