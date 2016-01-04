A look at the hits and misses of Bollywood in 2015

Bollywood Source: AAP
Published 4 January 2016 at 6:16pm, updated 4 January 2016 at 6:42pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Lets take a look at which movies set the box office on fire, which one's missed the target this year and which others made a mark in their own way. We spoke to Mumbai Bureau Chief of Amar Ujala Mr Ravi Buley to catch a glimpse of Bollywood in 2015.
Published 4 January 2016 at 6:16pm, updated 4 January 2016 at 6:42pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share