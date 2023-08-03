Indian Film Festival of Melbourne shortlists Hindi short film crafted by Malayalam crew

Poster02.jpg

The Hindi short film 'No Time for Love', shortlisted for IFFM is made by a Malayalam crew. Credit: Supplied by Suraj Siddique

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

In this year's Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, the independent short film category includes just one Hindi entry: 'No Time For Love'. Among the four independent short films, this particular film has been created and directed by a crew whose members are not proficient in the Hindi.

A Malayalam-speaking director, Suraj Siddique set out to make this film in English, Malayalam, and Hindi, but ended up making it only in Hindi.

Hindi is not the native tongue of the film's writer, director, editor, or child actors.
suraj siddique.jpg
Suraj Siddique during the shoot of 'No Time For Love'. Credit: Supplied by Taufeeq Sheikh
The movie 'No Time for Love' speaks to some of the fundamental fears of migrants that rise when they receive a phone call at an ungodly hour from their families.
WhatsApp Image 2023-08-03 at 12.10.43 PM.jpeg
a still from the film. Credit: Supplied by Suraj Siddique
The film was shot in two days by the crew. The film has received 'Honourable Mention' in the Best Short Film category at the Indian Independent Film Festival.
WhatsApp Image 2023-08-03 at 3.37.25 PM.jpeg
The film has also received recognition at the Indian Independent Film Festival. Credit: Supplied by Suraj Siddique
Taufeeq Ahmed Sheikh, lead actor, says, "The cacophony of languages in this project attracted me."
WhatsApp Image 2023-08-02 at 12.24.11 PM (1).jpeg
'Behind the Scenes' shot of the film. Credit: Supplied by Taufeeq Sheikh
"This project helped me vocalise some of the deepest fears that migrants live with every day, especially when one's parents live back in India."

The response for the film has been overwhelming for director Suraj Siddique.
WhatsApp Image 2023-08-02 at 12.24.11 PM.jpeg
The cast and crew of the film 'No Time for Love'. Credit: Supplied by Taufeeq Sheikh
"I am a Malayalam-speaking creative who hardly knew anyone in the Hindi community."
I have received so many messages from the Hindi-speaking community that this film took them closer to their families.
Suraj Siddique, Director
"I do not know if we will win the IFFM competition or not. For me, I have already won with that praise," he says.

On 11 August, the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2023 opens and features more than 100 films from over 20 languages.

Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Fa
cebook 
and
Twitter.

LISTEN TO
hindi_010823_sitarPlayer_purbayen.mp3 image

Sitar player Purbayan Chatterjee asserts classical music has its own coolness

SBS Hindi

03/08/202315:44
LISTEN TO
hindi_300723_muharram community.mp3 image

Why Muharram is a time to commemorate not celebrate

SBS Hindi

31/07/202310:54
LISTEN TO
Hindi_260723_Casual workers .mp3 image

Industrial relations reforms to close 'loophole' depriving casual workers of full-time work rights

SBS Hindi

02/08/202308:12
Share

Most popular

08:12
Unions are preparing to fight the rise of casual employment, setting up a bitter battle with industry groups in a showdown affecting millions of Australian workers.

Industrial relations reforms to close 'loophole' depriving casual workers of full-time work rights

07:28
Multi-ethnic adults education classroom

Additional security required for migrant workers on temporary visas

14:55
pallavi3.jpg

'There are no ceilings now': Bollywood star Pallavi Sharda takes key Screen Australia role

07:31
India: Haryana Nuh violence

India report : Five deaths reported in north India amidst violent incidents

15:44
Purbayan Chatterjee

Sitar player Purbayan Chatterjee asserts classical music has its own coolness

08:37
Wide shot family walking through airport with son riding on luggage

Tasmania expands permanent residency opportunities for skilled migrants

09:04
Female university students working on laptop computers

International students in NSW lose access to support service as pandemic wanes

Young woman in fair - stock photo

‘Chaat frenzy’: Google’s pani puri doodle delights Australian chefs, sparks chat on social media

Latest podcast episodes

Australia Ditched Helicopter

SBS Hindi Newsflash 03 August 2023: Human remains found in the search for a missing Army helicopter crew

Multi-ethnic adults education classroom

Additional security required for migrant workers on temporary visas

pallavi3.jpg

'There are no ceilings now': Bollywood star Pallavi Sharda takes key Screen Australia role

Purbayan Chatterjee

Sitar player Purbayan Chatterjee asserts classical music has its own coolness