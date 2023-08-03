Indian Film Festival of Melbourne shortlists Hindi short film crafted by Malayalam crew

A Malayalam-speaking director, Suraj Siddique set out to make this film in English, Malayalam, and Hindi, but ended up making it only in Hindi.





Hindi is not the native tongue of the film's writer, director, editor, or child actors.



Suraj Siddique during the shoot of 'No Time For Love'. Credit: Supplied by Taufeeq Sheikh The movie 'No Time for Love' speaks to some of the fundamental fears of migrants that rise when they receive a phone call at an ungodly hour from their families.



a still from the film. Credit: Supplied by Suraj Siddique The film was shot in two days by the crew. The film has received 'Honourable Mention' in the Best Short Film category at the Indian Independent Film Festival.



The film has also received recognition at the Indian Independent Film Festival. Credit: Supplied by Suraj Siddique Taufeeq Ahmed Sheikh, lead actor, says, "The cacophony of languages in this project attracted me."



'Behind the Scenes' shot of the film. Credit: Supplied by Taufeeq Sheikh "This project helped me vocalise some of the deepest fears that migrants live with every day, especially when one's parents live back in India."





The response for the film has been overwhelming for director Suraj Siddique.



The cast and crew of the film 'No Time for Love'. Credit: Supplied by Taufeeq Sheikh "I am a Malayalam-speaking creative who hardly knew anyone in the Hindi community."



I have received so many messages from the Hindi-speaking community that this film took them closer to their families. Suraj Siddique, Director

"I do not know if we will win the IFFM competition or not. For me, I have already won with that praise," he says.





On 11 August, the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2023 opens and features more than 100 films from over 20 languages.





