A mixed response to government's draft religious discrimination bill

Prayers are offered with incense sticks at the Glebe Buddhist Temple in Sydney Source: AAP
Published 30 August 2019 at 4:19pm
By Bethan Smoleniec
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
The federal government has unveiled its draft religious discrimination bill, aimed at protecting Australians' rights to express their religious beliefs. Advocacy groups and opposing parties are criticising the legislation, some warning it may actually enshrine discrimination.
Published 30 August 2019 at 4:19pm
By Bethan Smoleniec
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Share