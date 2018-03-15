A mom, a wife, a professional and a beauty peagent : Sangeetha Singh

Sangeetha Singh began her journey as an IT professional. She took Fashion and Modelling as a remedy to relieve stress. Much to everyone’s amazement, Sangeetha decided to get into modelling when her son was two years old. “ I wanted to do something different from my day job in IT. I decided to get a portfolio done, ” she says.





She took up some modelling assignments, tv commercials and acting jobs in India. Meanwhile, she moved to Australia and decided to give a fresh start of her passion for modelling.





Source: Sangeetha Singh





Sangeetha holds three beauty pageant titles—Mrs Earth Australia 2018, Mrs Continents Australia 2017 and Mrs Australia Planet 2015. She represented Australia in international pageants in Bulgaria and Las Vegas.





Source: Sangeetha Singh





She is selected to represent Australia in the International Ms/Mrs Earth pageant in Las Vegas again, later this year as well. “I have also been doing various gigs in the fashion industry including pageants, modelling runways, fashion editorials, movies and TV commercials” says Sangeetha.







Sangeetha gives credit to her husband Rishabh and 11-year old son Shourya who support her. She also shares that being a mother, a wife, a professional and a model is a juggling job, but the person has to be persistent to get success.





She shares a touchy incidence with SBS Hindi, " When she was doing modelling assignments in India, she went for the audition for one of the most reputed and big brands. She put her best efforts to get the job, she drove to Mumbai from Pune, as she reached there, the organiser asked her how she would be there. She was hurt by that rejection, and it took several weeks to come over. " When she won the title of "Mrs Austrtalia Planet", she recollected the episode, and she cried with joy.





Source: Sangeetha Singh



Sangeetha has been associated with multiple charity organisations like HeartKids, Make-a-Wish Australia, Starlight, Cancer Council and Foodbank. However, she says the one that is closest to her heart is the TealWingsofHope charity that works on patient support programs for ladies affected by ovarian cancer. She is involved in running ovarian cancer awareness workshops.



