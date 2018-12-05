SBS Hindi

A museum dedicated to the Indian freedom struggle

Vande Matram Memorial

Source: supplied by Chetan Shah

Published 5 December 2018 at 4:28pm, updated 5 December 2018 at 4:31pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
The Vande Mataram Memorial is an attempt to immortalize the most momentous episodes in India's freedom struggle from the revolt of 1857 right up to the country's Independence in 1947. The memorial is modelled on the likeness of the "Sansad Bhavan". Mr Chetan Shah, Chairman of Ashapura Group shares the details.

