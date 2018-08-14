A musical tribute to “Shaheed Bhagat Singh" on 71st Anniversary of Indian Independence

'Naam mein Bhagat' is a musical attempt in honour of the Indian legend Bhagat Singh.





The song describes the pain and agony he, his parents and thousands of freedom fighters went through during that tough time when the Indian freedom movement was at its peak.





Under a world music project with the name “Melody Theatre”, musicians from various cultural backgrounds came together to make fusion music that can be called cultural freedom.





Musician and Songwriter Mohit Pandit from “Melody Theatre’ says the primary idea could be his but the final product is a result of collective efforts.





A Burmese (Myanmar) migrant Chris says he has bought out the emotions of Burma freedom fighters through his bass.





Source: Supplied





Kushboo Pradhan from Nepal also shares the same sentiments of the struggle of Nepalese people which she calls “emotion of freedom”.





Gurinder Bhogal, migrated from India (Punjab) at the age of 18. He says even today when he beats the drum to pay tribute to Bhagat Singh tears flow out of his eyes.



