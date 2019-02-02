SBS Hindi

A 'national disgrace': age of criminal responsibility well below international standard

Fire damage is seen at The Don Dale Detention Centre Darwin, NT

Fire damage at The Don Dale Detention Centre Darwin, Wednesday, November 7, 2018. Source: (AAP Image/Glenn Campbell)

Published 2 February 2019 at 2:51pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Anita Barar
The Northern Territory government is being urged to uphold its pledge to increase the age of criminal responsibility to at least 12 years of age. Almost a year on from its promise, the age of criminal responsibility remains at 10. It's the same age in all Australia's states and territories - four years below the international standard. Legal services and advocates are calling it "a national disgrace".

