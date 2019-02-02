A 'national disgrace': age of criminal responsibility well below international standard

Fire damage at The Don Dale Detention Centre Darwin, Wednesday, November 7, 2018. Source: (AAP Image/Glenn Campbell)
The Northern Territory government is being urged to uphold its pledge to increase the age of criminal responsibility to at least 12 years of age. Almost a year on from its promise, the age of criminal responsibility remains at 10. It's the same age in all Australia's states and territories - four years below the international standard. Legal services and advocates are calling it "a national disgrace".
