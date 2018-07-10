A novel initiative to help the needy

While many good-hearted souls spare a thought for the hungry and needy, Vishab Mehta who runs his own business and is a passionate stage and documentary film actor went a step ahead! En route a flight from Mumbai to Jaipur Vishab noticed many passengers did not finish the food served. Vishab says, "At times passengers are just not hungry or they don't like the type of food served or some are just nervous. I thought this food should not land up in the garbage." Thus was born the idea of collecting the uneaten food and distributed to those who are hungry.
Source: – Pixabay/annca;congerdesign CC0
Vishab asked the crew to give him a bag wherein he could collect the uneaten food. "The crew were most helpful", says Vishab. So what was the bounty? "I collected 70 burger buns, 50 little butter packs and 30 chocolates. As I left the airport I spotted two young boys who seemed needy, I offered them the burger buns and chocolates. Their eyes lit up and their smile of gratitude warmed my heart."