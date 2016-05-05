A Princess Recalls

Princess Harshad Kumari & Jam Saheb Source: Aakar Films
Published 5 May 2016
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
India's hospitality is well renowned but this unparalleled gesture of hospitality and generosity has never even found a byline in History.Jamsaheb Digvijay Singh ji of Navanagar gave shelter to 1000 Polish children during World War Two.The erstwhile princess of Navanagar Harshad Kumari speaks to Kumud Merani about that era.
