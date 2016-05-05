SBS Hindi

A Princess Recalls

Princess Harshad Kumari & Jam Saheb

Princess Harshad Kumari & Jam Saheb

Published 5 May 2016 at 5:06pm, updated 5 May 2016 at 8:06pm
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

India's hospitality is well renowned but this unparalleled gesture of hospitality and generosity has never even found a byline in History.Jamsaheb Digvijay Singh ji of Navanagar gave shelter to 1000 Polish children during World War Two.The erstwhile princess of Navanagar Harshad Kumari speaks to Kumud Merani about that era.

