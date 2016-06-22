A profile of Bill Shorten

Bill Shorten on the campaign trail Source: AAP
Published 23 June 2016 at 9:46am, updated 24 June 2016 at 8:57am
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Opposition leader Mr. Bill shorten has his eyes set on the top chair: The Prime minister of Australia.A short profile about his journey so far... Opposition leader Mr Bill Shorten has his eyes set on the top chair: becoming the prime minister of Australia.
Published 23 June 2016 at 9:46am, updated 24 June 2016 at 8:57am
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share