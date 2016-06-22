SBS Hindi

A profile of Bill Shorten

Bill Shorten on the campaign trail

Bill Shorten on the campaign trail

Published 23 June 2016
Presented by Anita Barar
Available in other languages

Opposition leader Mr. Bill shorten has his eyes set on the top chair: The Prime minister of Australia.A short profile about his journey so far... Opposition leader Mr Bill Shorten has his eyes set on the top chair: becoming the prime minister of Australia.

