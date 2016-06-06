A profile of the Australian Greens party

Since the turn of the century, the Greens have effectively replaced the Australian Democrats as the third party in Australian politics.











New leader for Greens - Richard Di Natale has sought to broaden the party's focus and in coming elections on 2nd July, he is hoping to pick up more seats in both houses of parliament.

















At the 2010 federal election, Greens secured six Senate seats, taking their tally in the upper house to nine.











Melbourne's Adam Bandt broke new ground, winning the Greens' first seat in the House of Representatives at a general election.











And this election will provide a good indicator of just where this still-youthful party is heading.





















