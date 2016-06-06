SBS Hindi

A profile of the Australian Greens party

Australian Greens Leader Senator Richard Di Natale

Australian Greens Leader Senator Richard Di Natale

Published 6 June 2016 at 12:36pm, updated 8 June 2016 at 11:22am
Presented by Anita Barar
Available in other languages

In the history of Australian politics, it was only nine years ago when Greens were officially qualified for parliamentary party status. And now they are enjoying a meteoric rise.

Since the turn of the century, the Greens have effectively replaced the Australian Democrats as the third party in Australian politics.

 

New leader for Greens - Richard Di Natale has sought to broaden the party's focus and in coming elections on 2nd July, he is hoping to pick up more seats in both houses of parliament.

 

 

At the 2010 federal election, Greens secured six Senate seats, taking their tally in the upper house to nine.

 

Melbourne's Adam Bandt broke new ground, winning the Greens' first seat in the House of Representatives at a general election.

 

And this election will provide a good indicator of just where this still-youthful party is heading.

 

 

 

