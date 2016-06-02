SBS Hindi

A profile of the Australian Labor party.

Labor leader Bill Shorten

Labor leader Bill Shorten Source: AAP

Published 2 June 2016 at 3:06pm
By Anita Barar
Available in other languages

The Australian Labor Party (ALP) is the nation's oldest active political party, contesting state elections since 1891 and federal elections since 1901.

The A-L-P is essentially the creation of trade unionists, and more than a hundred and twenty years after its formation, it's still influenced by the broader labour movement, with unions incorporated in its formal structures.

Traditionally, Labor voters have been seen as dominated by the 'blue collar' male workforce - that is, those involved in jobs involving manual labour.

 

But the party has been under pressure to broaden its appeal beyond the union movement.

 

Starting as underdog in this campaign with a former union official as leader, it is proud of its long history fighting for workers.

The combination of Tony Abbott's unpopularity, Malcolm Turnbull's failure to live up to expectations and an Opposition boldness to set the policy agenda has given the ALP a new hope.

But Monash University political analyst Nick Economou predicts Bill Shorten's team will fall short.

 

Electoral victory will be a tough task though, with Labor needing a uniform swing of four per cent and a net gain of nineteen seats to return to the seat of power.

 

 





