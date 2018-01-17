A singer who trains the bathroom singers

Sunil became a software engineer. But the singer inside him never died. And one day, as it was destined, Sunil left his well-settled, well-paying job to learn singing.





“I was already working. I had a good job as a software engineer but I wanted to sing so I left it and went to a gurukul in Chennai to learn singing,” says Sunil.





It was just the beginning. Sunil learned singing and embarked on a new career as singing teacher. But he is not a normal singing teacher. He trains bathroom singers.





“Those who become professional singers are a minority. The majority is of bathroom singers. What about their dreams? To fulfill their dreams of becoming a singer, I started this campaign called Mug to Mike,” explains Sunil.





He has trained almost 6000 bathroom singers.





He says, “I have a vast range of students. Some are four years old and some are in their 90s too. It is not about singing professionally. Most of them do not become stage singers or playback singers. It is about singing from the heart and singing right.”





And, how good is Sunil himself, as a Singer? Watch the video and you will know.









