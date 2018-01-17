SBS Hindi

A singer who trains the bathroom singers

SBS Hindi

Sunil Koshy

Sunil Koshy Source: Vivek Asri/SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 January 2018 at 1:41pm
By Vivek Asri
Source: SBS

Sunil Koshy belongs to an unusual league of singers. Those who had this childhood dream to become a singer but life took them in a different direction.

Published 17 January 2018 at 1:41pm
By Vivek Asri
Source: SBS
Sunil became a software engineer. But the singer inside him never died. And one day, as it was destined, Sunil left his well-settled, well-paying job to learn singing.

“I was already working. I had a good job as a software engineer but I wanted to sing so I left it and went to a gurukul in Chennai to learn singing,” says Sunil.

It was just the beginning. Sunil learned singing and embarked on a new career as singing teacher. But he is not a normal singing teacher. He trains bathroom singers.

“Those who become professional singers are a minority. The majority is of bathroom singers. What about their dreams? To fulfill their dreams of becoming a singer, I started this campaign called Mug to Mike,” explains Sunil.

He has trained almost 6000 bathroom singers.

He says, “I have a vast range of students. Some are four years old and some are in their 90s too. It is not about singing professionally. Most of them do not become stage singers or playback singers. It is about singing from the heart and singing right.”

And, how good is Sunil himself, as a Singer? Watch the video and you will know.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023